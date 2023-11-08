UPDATED* Bruins Recall Lohrei, Wotherspoon And Steen

**UPDATED Boston Bruins Transactions**

After reassigning them to the Providence Bruins on Tuesday night, the Bruins have recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei, fellow defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, and forward Oskar Steen.

——

Just 24 hours after he scored his first NHL goal, Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei was reassigned to the American Hockey League and the Providence Bruins.

Per the AHL transactions page and PuckPedia, the Boston Bruins reassigned Lohrei, fellow defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, and forward Oskar Steen to the Providence Bruins on Tuesday night. As of late Wednesday morning, the Boston Bruins had not sent out a press release announcing the transactions. They also still needed another defenseman to fill out their roster for their game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden. That means, as has been the case for the Bruins and so many teams this season, one or more of these three transactions could be salary cap juggling and paper transactions.

The Bruins currently stand $4.4 million below the $83.5 million salary cap, with 20 of 23 available roster spots filled. Forward Milan Lucic (foot) and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) remain on long-term injury reserve, and forward Jakub Lauko is on injured reserve. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has one game remaining on his four-game suspension.

The Bruins were scheduled to practice at Warrior Arena (Brighton, MA) at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, so check back here to see if Lohrei, Wotherspoon, or Steen were on the ice with the big club.

Mason Lohrei and rookie center John Beecher each scored their first NHL goals in the first period of a 3-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Lohrei found the twine for the first time in his NHL career 14:09 into the first period. After starting the play from the blue line, Lohrei, also 22 years old, took a feed from Heinen in the slot and buried it past former Boston University and current Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for a 2-0 Bruins lead.

We've got another first NHL goal for the @NHLBruins! 🐻 Congratulations, Mason Lohrei! pic.twitter.com/n12gXtkXBo — NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2023

The 22-year-old defenseman, whom the Boston Bruins drafted in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, now has a goal and an assist in three games after making his NHL debut in a 3-2 shootout win for the Bruins over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday. Lohrei also has four assists in seven games for Providence this season.