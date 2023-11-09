Bruins Daily: Injury Updates; Trades; Galchenyuk Video

The Boston Bruins could get a defenseman back in the lineup Thursday night when they host the New York Islanders.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins could get defenseman Derek Forbort back tonight against the New York Islanders but they will be without forward Morgan Geekie.

Boston Hockey Now: The salary cap paper transactions continued for the Boston Bruins as they reassigned and then recalled forward Oskar Steen, defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: A surprising and impressive start has the Vegas oddsmakers thinking differently about the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Bad starts continue to plague the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Don’t look now, but here come the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: The more things change, the more they stay the same on the blue line for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Don’t believe the rumors of Patrick Roy becoming the head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

Fansided: Can anyone explain the mystery that is the 2023-24 Buffalo Sabres?

TSN: The Minnesota Wild acquired hard-nosed defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could the Calgary Flames be a good NHL trade partner for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: What’s the latest injury news on Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier and goalie Carter Hart?

Washington Hockey Now: Nicklas Backstrom has been placed on long-term injury reserve by the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s the latest injury update on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry?

Carolina Hockey Now: One of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL has to be Carolina Hurricanes rearguard Brady Skjei.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers’ struggles should be a lesson for rebuilding teams like the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche wants him to be more disciplined but still be Ross Colton.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Minnesota Wild traded puck-moving defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks.

NHL: What the hell happened to Alex Galchenyuk?