Bruins Daily: Bruins Light Up Sorokin; Leafs Eyeing Hanifin?

The Boston Bruins dropped four goals in on Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and won 5-2, and the Maple Leafs could be eyeing Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Charlie Coyle got his first career hat trick, Linus Ullmark was clutch, and the Boston Bruins lit up Ilya Sorokin.

Boston Hockey Now: if the sources we’re talking to are correct, then the Edmonton Oilers can come calling all they want, but the Boston Bruins, at least for now, are not trading goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Morgan Geekie on injured reserve, and while he didn’t play on Thursday night, they have activated forward Jakub Lauko.

Boston Hockey Now:

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: After surgery for a perforated colon, Ken Kal was back in the booth last night for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Grinding worked for them in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it’s working now for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: Could one of Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s longtime NHL trade targets wind up with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: The Ottawa Senators came back down to earth in a hurry, losing 5-2 to the red-hot Vancouver Canucks.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Did the so-called back-on-track Tampa Bay Lightning really lose to the Chicago Blackhawks?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: So who’s the better goalie, islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin or Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could former Bruins center Tomas Nosek be returning to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils?

Washington Hockey Now: Cue the NHL trade rumors again on Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov?

Philly Hockey Now: Will the Edmonton Oilers trade doe Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart?

And last but least, from a son, cousin, and friend of a Marine, Happy Birthday to the USMC!