Bruins Daily: Bruins-Flames Rumors; Swayman; Oilers

Could the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames hook up in a good old-fashioned NHL trade in the salary cap era?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames be potential NHL trade partners? Nikita Zadorov for Matt Grzelcyk?

Boston Hockey Now: Do the Boston Bruins have a Ron Hextall goalie in Jeremy Swayman?

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

TSN: If the Boston Bruins are interested in Nikita Zadorov, then they’re going to be in an arms race with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal Hockey Now: Not surprisingly, the Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the expected letdown by the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: It’s time for ‘Home Sweet Home’ for Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Florida Hockey Now: 2023 Top overall pick Connor Bedard was en fuego, but the Blackhawks couldn’t beat the Florida Panthers.

NHL Rumors.com: What’s going to happen with the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: There is also mutual interest between Zadorv and the New Jersey Devils.

Sportsnet: Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

NYI Hockey Now: Is it time for a major shakeup for the New York Islanders?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: To the rafters for former Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers won, but the highlight reel show went on with Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche have to go the rest of the season without goalie Pavel Francouz.