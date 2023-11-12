Swayman On Montembeault: ‘Just Letting Him Know I’m There’

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was ready to get into a good old-fashioned goalie fight late in the third period of his team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Canadiens hard-nosed winger Brendan Gallagher got into it with Swayman after he rushed the net and ripped the Boston Bruins goalie’s mask off in the ensuing net front scrum after Swayman made the save. Swayman immediately came up swinging at Gallagher and, once he got out of the crowd, looked down the ice at Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault, challenging him to come down and drop the gloves.

Jeremy Swayman is that guy pic.twitter.com/AfUWOJRJop — Hannah (@babybergy37) November 12, 2023

Jeremy Swayman was asked about the stare down the ice at Montembeault in his postgame media scrum.

“Yeah, just letting him know I’m there,” Swayman said of the invite he made to Montembeault.

Did he want his goalie counterpart to oblige?

“I mean, if it calls for it, but I’m not going to say yes or no,” Swayman replied. ‘It didn’t happen, obviously, so nothing to talk about.”

"It's just not good enough. We want two points." Jeremy Swayman on the Bruins 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens. #NHLBruins | https://t.co/1riFRo7BIX pic.twitter.com/RvtSVfa7e4 — NESN (@NESN) November 12, 2023

While the soon-to-be 25-year-old (Nov. 24) fired back at Gallagher and was ready for a goalie fight if need be, Swayman has the utmost respect for what a gamer Gallagher is.

“He’s a competitive player, and obviously he’s been there for a while and plays hard and plays the right way, but I just think I need to stay down and grab an edge and trust my edges and get back,” Swayman said of the veteran Canadiens winger whose game resembles that of Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

Swayman was the main reason the Bruins earned a point in a game where, unlike him, they clearly weren’t ready to match the Bruins-Habs rivalry intensity that the Canadiens brought in front of a raucous Bell Centre crowd Saturday night. He finished with 24 saves and is now 6-0-1 with a 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage.