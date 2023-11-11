Bruins Postgame: Bruins’ Win Streak Against Canadiens Over

There’s a reason the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens are considered one of the best rivalries in sports, and that was on full display at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night. Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored 2:13 into overtime to end a back-and-forth, entertaining game between the longtime rivals with a 3-2 win for the Canadiens’ first win over the Bruins in 11 regular season games.

Kaiden Guhle takes advantage of a good bounce to give the #Habs a 3-2 win over the Bruins!!! pic.twitter.com/gZfD4RYNIa — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 12, 2023

Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha put his team up 1-0 just 36 ticks into regulation, and it looked like the best team in the NHL was on their way to another two points in their record-breaking start to the season.

Pavel Zacha gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead less than one minute into the game. pic.twitter.com/IT1GTJqIkl — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 12, 2023

The Boston Bruins held that lead until the third period, killing off two Canadiens’ powerplays in the middle frame, before they came apart at the seams in the opening minute of the third period.

Nick Suzuki scored a powerplay goal 24 ticks into the final frame to tie the game at two.

Nick Suzuki scores in his fourth straight game. A perfect shot. Shoutout to Monahan for the great screen. pic.twitter.com/If1NJPzZgG — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 12, 2023

Just 27 seconds later, Canadiens veteran winger Brendan Gallagher gave the Habs the lead.

27 seconds later, Brendan Gallagher gives the #Habs a 2-1 lead. Great work by the veteran in front of Swayman. Ladies and gentlemen, Gallagher is back. pic.twitter.com/U34Igmivky — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 12, 2023

The Boston Bruins, behind some great goaltending by Jeremy Swayman, held the fort though, and 12:55 into the third period, in his 66th game playing in this great rivalry, Bruins captain Brad Marchand tied the game at two with a powerplay and his seventh goal of the season.

Brad Marchand ties things up for Boston with his seventh goal of the season. Charlie McAvoy picks up his second assist of the night. pic.twitter.com/DZ8BwhNbuZ — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 12, 2023

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: The Bruins likely wouldn’t even sniff a point in this game if not for goalie Jeremy Swayman. While Swayman’s perfect record was snapped, he still hasn’t lost in regulation after making 24 saves and helping the Bruins get to overtime. Swayman kept the Bruins in the game after the Canadiens took the lead in the opening minute of the third period and continues to look like he’s the man if head coach Jim Montgomery ever wants to break up the Swayman-Linus Ullmark rotation.

BANGER: Speaking of Swayman, he’s our banger of the night as well after protecting the crease against Gallagher and challenging Canadiens goalie Samuel Montenbeault in the ensuing scrum towards the end of the third period.

Jeremy Swayman is having fun. pic.twitter.com/JwB8HAxySH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 12, 2023

DOGHOUSE: Ever since NHL commissioner Gary Bettman sent a memo to NHL coaches in an effort to reduce criticism and harassment of NHL officials, the referees seem to feel almost as empowered as Major League Baseball umpires. Multiple NHL coaches have been ejected this season, and too many players can’t express their thoughts on calls without winding up in the sin bin. That was the case again when Marchand complained to the referees and was given an unsportsmanlike conduct minor at 4:48 into the third period.

UNSUNG HERO: The penalty kill continued to be a major factor for the Bruins as they killed off three out of four Canadiens powerplays and now have killed off 47 of 56 on the season.

KEY STAT: This was the first time since Jan. 14, 2019, that the Montreal Canadiens had beaten the Bruins.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark