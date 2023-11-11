Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Canadiens Preview: Lauko And McAvoy Return
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (11-1-1, 23 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2, 14 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NHLN, Sportsnet, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-205), Canadiens (+170)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+124), Canadiens +1.5 (-148)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-108)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Jeremy Swayman will put his perfect 6-0-0 (1.49 GAA, .952 save percentage) on the line tonight as he’s back between the pipes.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (10), assists (10), and points with 20 in 13 games.
–Charlie McAvoy returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30 after serving a four-game suspension.
-Defenseman Ian Mitchell will draw in for Kevin Shattenkirk on the third defensive pairing with Derek Forbort. Up front, forward Jakub Lauko will play his first game since Oct. 24 and draw in for forward Patrick Brown.
-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).
-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 52 powerplays they’ve allowed.
-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 9-for-43 on the man advantage but they did have their best game of the season, going 2-for-3 in the 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
*For all your updated Montreal Canadiens news, go to Montreal Hockey Now.
Montreal Canadiens Lineup
Forwards
Alex Newhook-Nick Suzuki-Josh Anderson
Cole Caufield-Christian Dvorak-Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson-Sean Monahan-Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta-Jake Evans-Rafeal Harvey-Pinard
Defense
Michael Matheson-Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle-Jonathan Kovasevic
Arbor Xhekaj-Jordan Harris
Goalies
Samuel Montembeault
Jake Allen
Officials
Referees: Chris Lee, Chris Rooney
Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen