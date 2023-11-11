Bruins @ Canadiens Preview: Lauko And McAvoy Return

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (11-1-1, 23 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2, 14 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, NHLN, Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-205), Canadiens (+170)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+124), Canadiens +1.5 (-148)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-112), Under 6 (-108)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Jeremy Swayman will put his perfect 6-0-0 (1.49 GAA, .952 save percentage) on the line tonight as he’s back between the pipes.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (10), assists (10), and points with 20 in 13 games.

–Charlie McAvoy returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30 after serving a four-game suspension.

-Defenseman Ian Mitchell will draw in for Kevin Shattenkirk on the third defensive pairing with Derek Forbort. Up front, forward Jakub Lauko will play his first game since Oct. 24 and draw in for forward Patrick Brown.

-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).

-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off 44 of the 52 powerplays they’ve allowed.

-They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 9-for-43 on the man advantage but they did have their best game of the season, going 2-for-3 in the 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Montreal Canadiens Lineup

Forwards

Alex Newhook-Nick Suzuki-Josh Anderson

Cole Caufield-Christian Dvorak-Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson-Sean Monahan-Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta-Jake Evans-Rafeal Harvey-Pinard

Defense

Michael Matheson-Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle-Jonathan Kovasevic

Arbor Xhekaj-Jordan Harris

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Officials

Referees: Chris Lee, Chris Rooney

Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen