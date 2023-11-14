Bruins Daily: Lucic Update; Marchand; Oilers Fallout

The Boston Bruins got some bad injury news on winger Milan Lucic, and it may be time for Bruins captain Brad Marchand to reel it in again.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With the referees starting to hone in on him, is it time to reel in Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will have to wait longer than planned for the return of winger Milan Lucic.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL goalie trade market chatter continues to be dominated by the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Sweden trip is about winning, not a vacation for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The first start of the week for the NHL was Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

Toronto Sun: It was a crowded plane flying over to Sweden for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

FanSided: Are the Buffalo Sabres the frontrunners for unrestricted free agent and Buffalo native Patrick Kane?

Tampa Bay Lightning: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is back on the ice practicing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins are interested in acquiring Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, they will have to compete with numerous teams, including the New Jersey Devils.

NYI Hockey Now: The losing continues for the New York Islanders.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night without defenseman Martin Fehervary.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of Monday night’s Hockey Hall of Fame inductees was former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso.

Nashville Hockey Now: Could a top AHL goalie prospect be traded by the Nashville Predators to the Edmonton Oilers?

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes’ new retro uniforms once again pay homage to the Hartford Whalers.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the 2005-06 Pittsburgh Penguins a good comparable for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Is the mojo back for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: President Joe Biden honored former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: The offense has been non-existent for the San Jose Sharks.

Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers got their second-straight win and their first for new head coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Eye Test: Speaking of the Oilers, Longtime NHL analyst, coach, and executive Pierre McGuire and I broke down the mess in Edmonton on our new podcast, ‘The Eye Test’