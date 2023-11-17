Bruins Daily: Bruins Getting Healthier; Flames Trade Rumors

Are the Boston Bruins going to re-enter the NHL trade sweepstakes for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin or other Flames players?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins getting healthier? The latest injury news is on Milan Lucic, Morgan Geekie, and Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston Hockey Now: One pleasant surprise for the Boston Bruins continues to be rookie center Matt Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: Will Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney take another run at acquiring Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens lost the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 but also lost defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is the NHL going to announce an outdoor game at Ohio State between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: It has not been a good start with the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman John Klingberg.

Ottawa Senators: A last-second goal by Tim Stutzle won a crazy game against the Detroit Red Wings for the Ottawa Senators.

ESPN: The Buffalo Sabres are preparing to be without top center Tage Thompson.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar came up big for the New Jersey Devils.

NYI Hockey Now: Untimely penalties have really hurt the New York Islanders.

Philly Hockey Now: More and more, it appears the Philadelphia Flyers got a steal with the 2023 seventh overall pick Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils embarrassed the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: What is going on with the Carolina Hurricanes?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are getting everything they wanted and more in veteran winger Corey Perry.

Colorado Hockey Now: Artturi Lehkonen is out for a while for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights won a see-saw game over the Montreal Canadiens.

San Jose Hockey Now: A 5-1 win for the San Jose Sharks?