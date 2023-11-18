Bruins Daily: Are The Bruins The Best? NHL News, Rumors

Are the Boston Bruins currently the best team in the NHL? Will the Linus Ullmark NHL trade rumors quiet down?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery’s comments on potentially using a goalie rotation in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs silence the NHL trade rumors swirling around Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins better than the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks?

The Eye Test: The NHL trade rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins keep involving Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Bruins lose two straight to the Montreal Canadiens? For that to happen, the Habs will need way more from winger Josh Anderson.

Detroit Hockey Now: The NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, did not go well for the Detroit Red Wings.

TSN: Part of the reason things didn’t go well for the Red Wings was the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Hockey Now: Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour returned for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: Daniel Alfredsson is now working behind the bench with the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Superstar center Jack Hughes appears ready to return for the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: What players are about to return for the Washington Capitals?

Philly Hockey Now: Thank God for the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans the team didn’t trade defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What is the missing ingredient for the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the Nashville Predators tanking for Boston University center Macklin Celbrini?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks need more from forward Lukas Reichel.

Colorado Hockey Now: Are the Colorado Avalanche frontrunners for UFA winger Patrick Kane?