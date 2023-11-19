Bruins Daily: Lucic Arrested; Busy Rivalry Night In NHL

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested in what is developing into a very disturbing story.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested for reportedly ‘attacking and choking’ his wife. This is a developing story, but in the opinion of this scribe, who has covered Lucic’s entire career as a Bruin, the Bruins need to immediately suspend him. If they investigate and find this report to be true, then they need to completely sever ties for good with Milan Lucic.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins exacted revenge for their 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal on Nov. 11 and beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 behind a two-goal night from winger Trent Frederic.

The Eye Test: The NHL trade rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins keep involving Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Here’s the view of the 5-2 win for the Boston Bruins from the POV of the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: As the hockey world still absorbs the death of Adam Johnson, many believe neck guards must become mandatory, including some legendary Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: After getting defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour back from injury, could the Florida Panthers be without captain Sasha Barkov?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: In another classic rivalry game, the New York Rangers got a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights were the latest team to find out that you can’t sleep on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s wrong with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Carolina Hockey Now: One team that needed to step it up on Saturday night was the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators took advantage of plenty of mistakes by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: The real stars in Dallas on Saturday night were the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: What is the real victory song for the San Jose Sharks?