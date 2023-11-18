Bruins Postgame: Revenge Served, Bruins Beat Canadiens 5-2

After losing 3-2 in overtime to the Canadiens in Montreal on Nov. 11, the Boston Bruins clearly came into their tilt with their bitter rivals on Saturday with revenge on their mind. The Bruins got just that in maybe their most complete effort of the season and a 5-2 win over the Canadiens in front of a sold-out TD Garden.

Trent Frederic scored twice, and Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, and James van Riemsdyk also lit the lamp for the Bruins. David Pastrnak had three assists, and Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle had two helpers each. Between the pipes, Jeremy Swayman improved to 7-0-1 with a 20-save performance.

CLUTCH: While the entire James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic line was once again a very effective line, the nod here goes to Frederic, who finished the game with two goals, three shots, and two hits. Frederic was a presence on the ice from his opening shift and didn’t let up until the final horn. Frederic scored his fourth goal and put the Bruins up 2-0 with 40 ticks left in the first period.

Trent Frederic gives the Bruins a 2-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/tfiXiNzsPb — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 19, 2023

Then, after Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky cut the Bruins’ lead to 3-1 at 13:04 of the second period, Frederic gave his team a three-goal cushion again with his fifth goal of the season just 1:26 later. That goal seemed to kill any bit of momentum that the Habs had gained from Slafkovsky’s goal, and they never came within less than three goals again.

For the second time tonight, Trent Frederic finds the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/qIqhzNW3M5 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 19, 2023

BANGER: He didn’t factor in on the scoresheet, but rookie center John Beecher was still a wrecking ball out there as he finished with five hits in 13:09 TOI.

DOGHOUSE: Given the Boston Bruins played one of their best and close-to-perfect games of the season, there are no Bruins in the doghouse for this one. That doesn’t mean, though, that I can’t throw an entire Montreal Canadiens team, who had to know the Bruins were out for revenge after last week and laid an absolute egg. They also left their goalie Jake Allen – who has bailed them out numerous times this season – out to dry, allowing 44 shots and showing absolutely no fight in a rivalry game.

UNSUNG HERO: Yes, David Pastrnak had three assists in the game, but the player that got the Bruins going was defenseman Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead when he scored a powerplay goal 7:30 into the game. McAvoy also had two hits and finished with two shots. He now has a goal and three assists in three games since returning from his four-game suspension.

KEY STAT: The Boston Bruins are now 12-0-1 in their last 13 games against the Montreal Canadiens.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark