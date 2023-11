Bruins vs Canadiens Preview: Revenge Game; Swayman Starts

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (12-1-2, 26 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2, 16 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-278), Canadiens (+225)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Canadiens +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-115), Under 6 (-110)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-The Bruins will be looking to atone for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Montreal last Saturday night.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes tonight. Swayman is 6-0-1 with a 1.69 GAA, .944 save percentage

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (11), assists (13), and points with 24 in 15 games.

-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).

-The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off opposing powerplays at a 91.2-percent clip.

-They’ve been average with their powerplay as they’re scoring at a 22-percent clip.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

*For all your updated Montreal Canadiens news, go to Montreal Hockey Now.

Montreal Canadiens Lineup

Forwards

Alex Newhook-Nick Suzuki-Josh Anderson

Cole Caufield-Christian Dvorak-Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson-Sean Monahan-Brendan Gallagher

Jesse Ylonen-Jake Evans-Michael Pezzetta

Defense

Michael Matheson-Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle-Jonathan Kovasevic

Jordan Harris-Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Officials

Referees: Gord Dwyer, Brandon Schrader

Linesmen: Ryan Jackson, Travis Gawryletz