UPDATE** Lucic Reportedly ‘Attacked And Choked’ Wife

Per Tiffany Chan, sources confirmed that Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested after his wife called the police and told them that he had attacked and choked her.

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning following a domestic incident.

The story started to spread like wildfire on social media late Saturday morning as the Boston Bruins held their optional skate ahead of their tilt with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins almost immediately addressed the incident with a statement announcing that the Bruins winger and fan favorite would be taking an ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from the team:

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” a written statement from the team said. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.”

The Bruins’ written statement said, “The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

An email request from Boston Hockey Now to the Boston Police Department to obtain a police report on the incident had not been replied to as of Noon ET.

This is not the first time that Lucic and his wife Brittany have been involved in a domestic incident. Back in September of 2011, police were called to Lucic’s Boston home at the time. No arrest was made for that incident, however. Here’s the report from the Boston Herald on Sept. 7, 2011:

‘According to the police report, patrons outside the Four Winds bar told them that a female wearing a silver-sequined dress ran up Fleet Street crying while a man in a black T-shirt with No. 22 on it followed behind her. Police questioned Lucic outside his condo, and he told them: “My girlfriend is upstairs. We had an argument. We’re fine. Why are you here at my house?”

As the officer continued to question Lucic, he “slammed his cell phone to the ground and yelled ‘Do you know who I am?’ ” the police report states. At which point, the officer asked for identification, and Lucic produced an ID from Vancouver, Canada.

Because no witnesses observed any physical assault and the girlfriend told police she “was not touched,” Lucic was not charged, but both he and his galpal “were informed of their rights under MGL 209A” (Massachusetts General Laws on abuse prevention) the report states.’

Milan Lucic has not played since Oct. 21, when the Bruins beat the Kings 4-2 in Los Angeles. Late in that game, Lucic took a Derek Forbort slapshot off his ankle area. The next day, the Bruins were in Anaheim to play the Ducks, and Lucic took one whirl in warmups and did not return to play in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound winger was placed on long-term injury reserve on Oct. 27 and was eligible to come off LTIR on Saturday, but that was already delayed last week as he suffered a setback in his rehab for his ankle injury.

Milan Lucic has two assists in four games with the Bruins this season after signing back with the team that drafted him in the second round (50th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.