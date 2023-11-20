Bruins Daily: Court Date Set For Lucic; Lightning Keep Striking

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court on Tuesday morning after being arrested this past Friday on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member.

Boston Hockey Now: Before they headed off to Tampa Bay for a tilt with the Lightning on Monday night, the Boston Bruins maintained the same message ahead of a Tuesday court date for Milan Lucic.

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins retire the No. 12 for Big Bad Bruin Wayne Cashman?

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s one last look back at a 5-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens and a two-goal effort from Trent Frederic.

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno has fond memories of the late Adam Johnson.

Florida Hockey Now: With captain Sasha Barkov out with an injury, the Florida Panthers will lean on forward Anton Lundell.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs swept their two-game swing in Sweden thanks to Swedish star winger William Nylander.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Despite no Andrei Vasilevskiy, one of the peskiest teams in the NHL has been the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fansided: Is there still a rebuild going on for the Buffalo Sabres?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils were called out by their best player, Jack Hughes.

Philly Hockey Now: One of the hottest teams in the NHL right now is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Vegas Golden Knights behind a 38-save performance from Alex Nedeljkovic.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks continue to get leadership from former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno.

Colorado Hockey Now: Add another milestone as a feather in the hat for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.