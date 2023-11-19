Bruins Maintain Same Message As Lucic Is Due In Court

BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Bruins stuck with their statements from Saturday after news broke on Sunday morning that Bruins winger Milan Lucic was due in Suffolk District court on Monday.

Prior to the Bruins’ 11:30 a.m. ET practice on Sunday, WBZ, who has been on top of this story from the get-go, reported that Lucic would be arraigned following an arrest late Friday night for a domestic violence incident.

From WBZ:

‘Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that Lucic’s wife called 911 when her husband allegedly attacked and choked her. According to sources, police said Lucic appeared to be drunk when officers responded.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Boston Municipal Court.’

Later in the day, after the Bruins had practiced and met with the media at their practice facility, Warrior Arena, the Boston Globe reported on the actual charge against the 35-year-old Boston Bruins winger.

‘Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court this week to face a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.’

Following practice at around 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked about the latest news on Milan Lucic and also if had spoken to Lucic since the incident took place.

“I have not had a chance to talk to [Lucic], and I really don’t have any further comment because I’m unaware of what you just told me,” Montgomery replied.

Montgomery was then asked if the Bruins would be doing anything to reach out to domestic violence survivor groups.

“Yeah, I don’t have any further comment because. …I just. …I haven’t talked to anyone about where that situation is at right now more than what we did after the game yesterday,” the Bruins bench boss replied. “Those developments weren’t made known to me.”

This was the official statement from the Boston Bruins on Saturday when the news of Lucic’s arrest broke:

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

This was Montgomery’s statement following the Bruins’ gameday skate on Saturday morning ahead of their eventual 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night:

“Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now, and we support the Lucic family, and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family and out of respect for their privacy, that’s all I’m going to comment on the details right now.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand echoed Montgomery’s sentiments to reporters shortly thereafter.

“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family,” Marchand said. “We’re a family in here. We’re all very, very close, so we’re also very concerned, you know, and upset for them and what they’re going through. We have a lot of support for Brittany (Lucic’s wife) and the kids and Lucic himself. Because of that respect for them, you know, that’s going to be it for now.”

Marchand was not available for comment on Sunday, but alternate captain Charlie McAvoy did meet with reporters after Montgomery spoke.

“Right now, it’s all about support for ‘Brit’ [Brittany Lucic] and the kids, and Milan himself, and that’s it,” McAvoy replied when asked about the developing situation surrounding his teammate.