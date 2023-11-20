Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Lightning Preview: Dad Trip Begins; Ullmark Starts
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (13-1-2, 28 pts) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4, 20 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSSUN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-135), Lightning (+114)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Lightning +1.5 (-118)
Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+100), Under 6 (-120)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-The Bruins are accompanied by their fathers on this two-game jaunt through the Sunshine State that concludes in Ft. Lauderdale against the Florida Panthers.
Pregame with the Pops.
📸 Full Photo Gallery ➡️ https://t.co/OyUXJgo8dP pic.twitter.com/tOYVsKxHE0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2023
-Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes tonight. Ullmark is 6-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .928 save percentage.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (11), assists (16), and points with 27 in 16 games.
-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).
-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off opposing powerplays at a 91.5-percent clip.
-The Bruins’ powerplay has been scorching as of late. Boston has scored a powerplay goal in six straight games and is 8-for-23 on the season.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Tampa Bay Lightning Lineup
Forwards
Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos-Anthony Cirelli-Nick Paul
Tanner Jeannot-Tyler Motte-Michael Eyssimont
Cole Koepke-Alex Barre-Boulet-Austin Watson
Defense
Victor Hedman-Nicklaus Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev-Erik Cernak
Calvin de Hann-Darren Raddysh
Goalies
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Officials
Referees: Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall
Linesmen: Brad Kovachik, Kilian McNamara