Bruins @ Lightning Preview: Dad Trip Begins; Ullmark Starts

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (13-1-2, 28 pts) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4, 20 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSSUN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-135), Lightning (+114)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Lightning +1.5 (-118)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+100), Under 6 (-120)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-The Bruins are accompanied by their fathers on this two-game jaunt through the Sunshine State that concludes in Ft. Lauderdale against the Florida Panthers.

Pregame with the Pops. 📸 Full Photo Gallery ➡️ https://t.co/OyUXJgo8dP pic.twitter.com/tOYVsKxHE0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2023

-Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes tonight. Ullmark is 6-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (11), assists (16), and points with 27 in 16 games.

-The Bruins are still missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and forwards Morgan Geekie (upper-body) and Milan Lucic (lower-body).

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing off opposing powerplays at a 91.5-percent clip.

-The Bruins’ powerplay has been scorching as of late. Boston has scored a powerplay goal in six straight games and is 8-for-23 on the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Tampa Bay Lightning Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos-Anthony Cirelli-Nick Paul

Tanner Jeannot-Tyler Motte-Michael Eyssimont

Cole Koepke-Alex Barre-Boulet-Austin Watson

Defense

Victor Hedman-Nicklaus Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev-Erik Cernak

Calvin de Hann-Darren Raddysh

Goalies

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Officials

Referees: Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall

Linesmen: Brad Kovachik, Kilian McNamara