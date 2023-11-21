Bruins Daily: Lucic; Bruins And NHL Trade Rumors

The arrest report for Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was released; the Bruins lost to the Lightning and continue to be linked to Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost 5-4 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning despite a goal and an assist from David Pastrnak and 41 saves from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: A lost cell phone was apparently what led to an arrest and a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member for Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic.

Boston Hockey Now: Longtime NHL analyst, former NHL coach, and NHL exec Pierre McGuire thinks the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames make perfect sense as ‘dance partners’ in a trade for Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning: Here’s the view of the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime loss from the side of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal Hockey Now: In not-so-shocking news, the Edmonton Oilers are interested in acquiring one of Montreal Canadiens’ goalies, Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau, or Jake Allen.

Florida Hockey Now: Beware of the Bruins’ next opponent, the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Who will emerge as the starting goalie for the Detroit Red Wings?

Sportsnet: Is the team defense improving for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Senators: Has Anton Forsberg seized the net for the Ottawa Senators?

Buffalo News: Are the Buffalo Sabres still in the hunt for UFA winger Patrick Kane?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could captain Nico Hischier be returning to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The NHL’s No. 3 star of the week was Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Carolina Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins goalie Jaro Halak was released from his PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: Should the Chicago Blackhawks try to acquire Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine?

Colorado Hockey Now: The NHL’s first star of the week was Colorado defenseman Cale Makar.

ESPN: The NHL will hold a four-team, World Cup-style tournament in 2025 with Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States.