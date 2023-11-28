Bruins Daily: Bruins Slumping; Kane Signs With Red Wings

The Boston Bruins have lost three straight games and don’t seem to be getting any better after a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Were the Boston Bruins in the running for signing unrestricted free-agent winger and future hall of famer Patrick Kane?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are spiraling after another 5-2 loss and need more leadership from captain Brad Marchand.

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: As predicted by my Eye Test Podcast co-host, Pierre McGuire, back on September 28, Patrick Kane signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: Finishing in the bottom five of the NHL standings again wouldn’t be a bad thing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Sportsnet: One team definitely looking for help on defense on the NHL trade market is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Eye Test: Could a 15-game month of December determine the fate of the 2023-24 Ottawa Senators?

Fansided: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton is still trying to find his way for the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Can another former Boston Bruins defenseman help the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Minnesota Wild fired head coach Dean Evason and hired a former head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Just how good are the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s better about the powerplay for the Pittsburgh Penguins now?

Carolina Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers be what’s needed for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Vegas Hockey Now: Would Patrick Kane be a good fit for the Vegas Golden Knights?