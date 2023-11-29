Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Trade Target For Bruins; Corey Perry Mess
Will the recent defensive struggles of the Boston Bruins lead to general manager Don Sweeney trading for a defenseman?
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Has the porous team defense by the Boston Bruins in their three-game losing streak increased general manager Don Sweeney’s NHL trade interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov?
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Checking in on former Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price.
Detroit Hockey Now: Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Can the Florida Panthers extend forward Sam Reinhart?
NHL.com: The Toronto Maple Leafs won a six-round shootout and beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 behind 38 saves from goalie Joseph Woll.
Sportsnet: In case you missed it on Monday, every player on the ice for an end-of-game brawl was given a ten-minute misconduct in the Florida Panthers-Ottawa Senators game on Monday.
TSN: Former Northeastern goalie Devon Levi has been assigned to the AHL and the Rochester Americans.
Raw Charge: One of the NHL’s teams on the rise is the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks squashed the disgusting and immature rumor surrounding star rookie Connor Bedard and veteran Corey Perry.
NYI Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks acquired former New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier.
New Jersey Hockey Now: One team that continues to scour the NHL trade market for goaltending help is the New Jersey Devils.
Philly Hockey Now: What’s the latest news on injured Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Coates?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Did the officials hose the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Nashville Hockey Now: Is the hottest team in the NHL the Nashville Predators?
The Eye Test: Where would the Nashville Predators be without Filip Forsberg?
Vegas Hockey Now: Is this a slump for the Vegas Golden Knights?
San Jose Hockey Now: Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery was almost the head coach of the San Jose Sharks.
Calgary Hockey Now: Could a trade be coming for the Calgary Flames?
The Bruins do not need another defenseman. They need more offense. If they had better offensive players the puck would be in the other end of the ice more often. Marchand’s cross ice passes have been horrible and leading to turnovers. Pastrnak turns the puck over more than any player I’ve ever seen. McAvoy isn’t worth what he’s getting paid. Trade McAvoy, trade Grzelcyk, trade Lucic. Open some cap space, get an offensive player such as Draisaitl and a couple of draft picks. Bring Lohrei back up.
19 goals allowed in their last three games but they don’t need defensemen…OK