Bruins Daily: Trade Target For Bruins; Corey Perry Mess

Will the recent defensive struggles of the Boston Bruins lead to general manager Don Sweeney trading for a defenseman?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Has the porous team defense by the Boston Bruins in their three-game losing streak increased general manager Don Sweeney’s NHL trade interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Checking in on former Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

Detroit Hockey Now: Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Can the Florida Panthers extend forward Sam Reinhart?

NHL.com: The Toronto Maple Leafs won a six-round shootout and beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 behind 38 saves from goalie Joseph Woll.

Sportsnet: In case you missed it on Monday, every player on the ice for an end-of-game brawl was given a ten-minute misconduct in the Florida Panthers-Ottawa Senators game on Monday.

TSN: Former Northeastern goalie Devon Levi has been assigned to the AHL and the Rochester Americans.

Raw Charge: One of the NHL’s teams on the rise is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks squashed the disgusting and immature rumor surrounding star rookie Connor Bedard and veteran Corey Perry.

NYI Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks acquired former New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier.

New Jersey Hockey Now: One team that continues to scour the NHL trade market for goaltending help is the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: What’s the latest news on injured Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Coates?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Did the officials hose the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Is the hottest team in the NHL the Nashville Predators?

The Eye Test: Where would the Nashville Predators be without Filip Forsberg?

Vegas Hockey Now: Is this a slump for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery was almost the head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could a trade be coming for the Calgary Flames?