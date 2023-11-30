Bruins Daily: Marchand; Swayman; RIP Shane MacGowan

The Boston Bruins will have some different forward lines against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, and Brad Marchand won’t be on the top one to start the game.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his forward lines, and that meant a demotion for Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Is there a rift between Montgomery and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: 18 years ago today, the Boston Bruins traded Joe Thornton.

The Eye Test: Legendary NHL head coach Scotty Bowman says the infamous Boston Bruins too many men on the ice moment against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be blamed on Don Cherry.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What younger players are making the most progress for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: So when will Patrick Kane play his first game for the Detroit Red Wings?

Toronto Sun: How long will the Toronto Maple Leafs be without defenseman Mark Giordano?

Fansided: Would it have been a mistake for the Buffalo Sabres to sign Patrick Kane?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Should goalie Akira Schmid be the starter going forward for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Who is Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Yegor Zavragin?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s wrong with the powerplay for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: What can the Chicago Blackhawks expect from forward Anthony Beauvillier?

Colorado Hockey Now: So, at the quarter mark of the season, what do we make of the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Defenseman Shea Theodore (upper-body) is week-to-week for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Finally, it’s not exactly hockey-related, but one of my favorite musicians and songwriters passed away this morning. Fairytale of New York has become a famous Christmas song over the years and is one of my favorite ballads ever. RIP, Shane MacGowan. Thanks for the music and the memories.