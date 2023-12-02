Bruins Daily: Hanifin Rumors; Revenge For Leafs?

The Boston Bruins are once again being linked to Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin in NHL trade rumors.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins back in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will be ready on Saturday Night if enforcer Ryan Reaves and the Toronto Maple Leafs target Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Goalie Samuel Montembeault agreed to a three-year $9.4 million ($3.1M AAV) contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Our deepest condolences go out to Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and his wife.

Florida Hockey Now: A trip through Canada is helping the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: Could Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev wind up being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: Defenseman Thomas Chabot is back for the Ottawa Senators.

WGR 550: Is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the new starting goalie for the Buffalo Sabres?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton (torn left pectoral muscle) and former Bruins center Tomas Nosek (foot) are both out indefinitely for the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Defenseman Ryan Reaves has been struggling for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: A six-game win streak came to a crashing halt for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: The NHL rookie of the month was Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: The NHL’s second star of the month was Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.