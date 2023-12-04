Bruins Daily: Captain Marchand; Leafs Failed Trade

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has stepped up when his team needs him most, and the Bruins have won three straight games.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: A tired Boston Bruins team beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 thanks to a natural hat trick from captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins need more last-minute faceoff success from superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL trade market is picking up a bit lately, and one team to keep an eye on is the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: New Detroit Red Wings winger Patrick Kane called the 200th goal for new and old teammate Alex DeBrincat.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly enjoyed his short stint with the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: According to Sportsnet NHL Insider, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a trade in place to acquire both defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames.

Ottawa Sun: Can better special teams fix what ails the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: It was a solid NHL debut for highly-touted New Jersey Devils prospect Simon Nemec.

Philly Hockey Now: That was a ‘ballsy’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Alex Nylander.

Nashville Hockey Now: Defenseman Tyson Barrie has requested a trade from the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the rebuild blues plaguing the Chicago Blackhawks?

NY Post: Is there a goaltending issue in the NHL?