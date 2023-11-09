Bruins Postgame: Bruins Beat Islanders 5-2 Behind Coyle Hat Trick

Charlie Coyle scored his first NHL hat trick, David Pastrnak had three points, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: At some point, a portion of the Bruins fan base needs to stop complaining about Charlie Coyle’s contract. Coyle once again proved that he is worth every bit of his six-year, $31.5 million contract that carries a $5.2 salary cap hit. Asked to alternate between the 2C and 3C center slots this season, Charlie Coyle continues to deliver, and on Thursday night, he delivered with his first NHL hat trick and an assist. Coyle put the Bruins up 2-1 with a powerplay goal 6:06 into the second period. The Weymouth, MA native then made it 4-2 Bruins 9:26 into the third period and completed the hatty despite trying to pass it off to Pastrnak with an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left in the game.

Pasta knew that wasn't going to be his goal. 😂 Congrats to Charlie Coyle on his first career hat-trick! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/AWDrqCaK1r — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2023

BANGER: Energy line bangers Patrick Brown and Oskar Steen led the way with three hits each.

DOGHOUSE: It was hard to find someone to put in the doghouse for the Boston Bruins, but the failure to clear the puck by Bruins defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo on the Brock Nelson powerplay goal at 17:23 of the first period was ugly. Thankfully, both recovered and finished as a plus 1.

Brock Nelson on the power play! #isles pic.twitter.com/ifIP6mko4w — Up The Turnpike (@UpTheTurnpike) November 10, 2023

UNSUNG HERO: There’s a strong argument to be made for Coyle’s linemate on Thursday, James van Riemsdyk, who finished with two assists, but the Bruins’ goals, assists, and points leader was a quiet engine for the Bruins offense. David Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists and showed what a team guy he is with his assist on the Coyle hat trick. His goal at 3:33 of the third period proved to be the game-winner.

David Pastrnak breaks the tie and Boston has a 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/KPcy8sShWt — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 10, 2023

KEY STAT: In their first head-to-head battle since New York Islanders fans said Ilya Sorokin got robbed with Linus Ullmark winning the 2023 Vezina Trophy, Sorokin left a lot to be desired, and Ullmark looked like the Vezina Trophy winner, he is making 27 saves.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Matt Poitras-Jake DeBrusk

Patrick Brown-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman