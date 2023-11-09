NHL Sources Agree, ‘Ullmark’s Not Going Anywhere’

Thanks to the chaos between the pipes in Edmonton, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is once again being linked to the Oilers in NHL trade rumors.

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in team history at 10-1-1 and that’s mainly because Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .952 save percentage) and Ullmark (4-1-1, 2.30 GAA, .926 save percentage), are looking like they’re headed for another Jennings Trophy.

So, as we asked here in a column on Tuesday, Boston Hockey Now asked two NHL executive sources what would happen if Oilers general manager Ken Holland called Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to discuss the trade availability of Linus Ullmark again.

“Hey, anyone can be traded, right? If Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky got dealt, then anyone is fair game,” one NHL executive replied with a laugh. “But right now, I’d say Ullmark’s not going anywhere. Why the hell would Donny mess with what he’s got going on there with Ullmark and Swayman? They are the biggest reason for their amazing start.”

That was pretty much the response from the other NHL executive.

“Are you kidding me with that question?” he asked. “There’s no reason for the Bruins to do that right now, and Buccigross’ tweet proposal was pure clickbait.

In case you missed the aforementioned column or the tweet from ESPN NHL studio host and play-by-play man John Buccigross, here’s the tweet trade proposal this NHL executive was referring to:

Ryan, would you trade Draisaitl and Foegele for…last years Vezina winner, DeBrusk, Poitras, Lysell and a 2026 1st rounder? The Central Registry would approved this proposed trade for cap and roster implications. https://t.co/zEIDcAriuZ — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) November 3, 2023

“I read your column, and you were right to point out that even if this proposal or any other became reality, Ullmark’s still probably gotta approve the trade, and as you pointed out, he loves it in Boston,” the source added. “How many people are happy getting traded to Edmonton, especially right now?”

Ullmark still has a 16-team no-trade list, and based on conversations with numerous NHL insiders on Tuesday, the Oilers are likely on that list. Factor in the fact that Ullmark, who was parked in NHL trade rumors throughout the summer, was thrilled he remained with the Bruins for this season, and it’s highly unlikely he’s going to waive anything, especially a trade that sends him to the bleep-show that is the Edmonton Oilers.

“Feels like home,” Ullmark told Boston Hockey Now on October 9 when talking about Boston. “That says a lot about it. Everything surrounding hockey, everything off the ice, everything like that, we know what to expect. We said that when we came in last year and this year as well, it just feels like home. It’s a great feeling to have and to have the security, and also for the kids and my wife too, to feel the same too.”

Not mentioned by either source, there is the salary cap gymnastics each team would have to go through to make what would likely be a multi-player, blockbuster trade work. Per PuckPedia, the Bruins currently have $1.9 million in salary cap space, and the Oilers have just a measly $25,253.

An Ullmark to the Oilers trade may have worked this past offseason, and it could again next summer, but right now, for a variety of reasons, there just doesn’t seem to be a fit.