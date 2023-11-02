Bruins Postgame: Bruins Roll Into History, Beat Leafs 3-2 In SO

In their centennial season, the 2023-24 Boston Bruins continue to rewrite the team history books.

The Bruins withstood blowing a 2-0 lead in the second period and wound up beating their Original 6 rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2 in a shootout to get off to their best start ever at 9-0-1.

Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation for the Bruins, and then DeBrusk and Coyle lit the lamp in the shootout. Rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei also got his first NHL point in his first NHL game when he assisted on Zacha’s first period goal.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman improved to 5-0-0 with a 33-save performance.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame reaction to the play of the Bruins in what hopefully will be a lesson for them going forward:

CLUTCH: Once again, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was an absolute wall between the pipes and continued to have a Vezina-like season. Swayman made 33 saves and was especially clutch after the Maple Leafs tied the game at two 7:34 into the second period. Toronto was buzzing, but Swayman calmed things down and was perfect for the rest of regulation and overtime, and then stopped both shots in the shootout.

Oh my goodness, Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/tngMESyF5S — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 3, 2023

Honorable Mention: Jake DeBrusk finally got the goal monkey off his back as he scored his first goal of the season 1:36 into the second period, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead at the time.

DeBrusk, along with Charlie Coyle, also scored in the shootout.

Jake DeBrusk is automatic with this move: pic.twitter.com/uJTrBzPujY — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 3, 2023

BANGER: Both the Boston Bruins and the Maple Leafs couldn’t seem to find that physical spark in the first period except for Bruins winger David Pastrnak. Yes, you read that right! Known more for his scoring prowess and skill, the Bruins’ leading goal scorer and points man wound up being the one to get the physical stuff going and wake his team up. Pastrnak had two hits in the opening frame and finished the game with three. Pastrnak also had three shots on net and hit one post.

*It should be noted that new Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon led the Bruins in hits with four.

DOGHOUSE: For whatever reason, the Boston Bruins started sleepwalking after Jake DeBrusk gave them a 2-0 lead. That led to an absolute onslaught of shots on Swayman, and eventually, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews scored within 1:01 of each other and tied the game at two.

UNSUNG HERO: Hampus Lindholm has still yet to register a point this season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t contributed to this hot start by the Bruins. On Thursday, he contributed exactly how the Bruins needed him to, racking up 29:32 on ice and finishing with two shots and one hit. With the Bruins missing the likes of Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, and Derek Forbort, they needed Lindholm to be the man minutes-wise, and he was.

KEY STAT: Either the referees had it in for the Bruins, or the Bruins need to work harder and do better sell jobs because they didn’t get a powerplay until 8:24 into the third period. Of course, the Bruins couldn’t convert, and they’re now 5-for-31 on the man advantage.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Matt Poitras-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark