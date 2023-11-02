Bruins vs Leafs Preview: Bruins Will Have Makeshift Blue Line

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (8-0-1, 15 pts) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1, 11 pts)

TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-110), Maple Leafs (-110)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+220), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-270)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-102), Under 6 (-118)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Tonight is the third game in a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents for the Bruins. The Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 last Saturday and then the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime on Monday night. After tonight, the Bruins head to Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings on Saturday.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 4-0-0 with a 1.26 GAA and .957 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (8) and in points with 14 in nine games. Charlie McAvoy leads the team in assists with six helpers in nine games.

-Speaking of McAvoy, the Bruins defenseman will serve the first game of a four-game suspension tonight.

-In addition to McAvoy, the Bruins blue line will also be missing Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and Derek Forbort (lower-body). Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week.

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 37 of the 38 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 5-for-30 on the man advantage.

-Congrats to Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who will play in his 900th game tonight.

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Matt Poitras-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Toronto Maple Leafs Notes

-William Nylander’s potential value on the 2024 UFA market keeps going up. The Leafs winger has arguably been his team’s MVP so far. He is tied for the team lead in assists (7) with John Tavares and leads the team in points with 13.

–Auston Matthews leads the team in goals with seven lamplighters.

-Former Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi has struggled with his new team. Bertuzzi has just two goals and an assist in nine games.

-Ilya Samsonov will get the start for the Leafs. Samsonov, who admitted to dealing with some mental health issues last week, is 2-1-1 with a 3.99 GAA and a .891 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Calle Jarnkrok-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi-John Tavares-William Nylander

Matthew Knies-David Kampf-Max Domi

Noah Gregor-Pontus Holmberg-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Morgan Reilly-T.J.Brodie

Mark Giordano-Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson-John Klingberg

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Officials

Referees: Wes McCauley, Francois St-Laurent

Linesmen: Mark Shewchyk, Steve Barton