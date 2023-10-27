Scary Looking Lauko Ready For Halloween

Boston Bruins winger Jakub Lauko doesn’t need a Halloween costume this year because he looks scary enough.

Hours before Lauko’s Boston Bruins teammates showed up at Massachusetts General Hospital and Children’s Hospital in Barbie-themed outfits, Lauko took to Twitter to show off the shiner and stitches he got compliments of a skate blade to the eye area this past Tuesday in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

Gotta love the 23-year-old Lauko’s sense of humor as he begins to recover from the scary and gruesome injury that left him with what appears to be a broken orbital bone.

By the way, here’s what his teammates looked like in their Barbie costumes:

Alexa, play Barbie Girl 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cSS5OPEVmF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2023

The Boston Bruins’ energy line will now be without Jakub Lauko for at least a week and winger Milan Lucic (lower-body) for at least a couple of weeks. Following the game day skate ahead of the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday night, Montgomery provided an update on the 23-year-old Czech forward.

“Jakub’s got a fracture, and he’s going to be out at least a week until the swelling goes down,” Montgomery said.

As for Milan Lucic, who has been out with a lower-body injury for a week and missed the last two games?

‘Looch is going to be out a couple of weeks too,” Montgomery said.

With the Boston Bruins up 3-0 just over the midway point of the third period on Tuesday night, Lauko was accidentally struck in the eye area by Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson’s skate. He immediately raced to the bench and down the runway. Clearly, this injury could’ve been worse and it’s great to see Lauko having fun with the aftermath and resulting damage.

Lauko also eased the worries of Boston Bruins fans on Wednesday with a hilarious post on X:

“Woke up feeling beautiful,” Lauko posted, with a photo of Gothmog — the Orc general from “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”.

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

Thankfully, he didn’t look that bad!