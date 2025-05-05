Bruins Receive 7th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

The first piece of the offseason puzzle has fallen into place for the Boston Bruins as they learned that they will have the seventh overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Monday during the league’s draft lottery.

The Bruins had the fifth-best odds of the 16 teams in the lottery to land the top pick in the draft at 8.5 percent, but instead ended up with the lowest selection they could’ve possibly received. The New York Islanders, who had the tenth-best odds, won the lottery and will pick first overall.

The #NHLBruins will pick 7th overall in this summer's draft, the lowest pick they possibly could've received. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) May 5, 2025

“We’re still picking in the upper echelon of the draft, which we haven’t done for a significant time period, so we feel very comfortable in terms of where the top seven picks are, and we’ll be a good player and an impact player regardless of the disappointment,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “Moving back a couple of spots, that’s just the nature of the lottery.”

Presenting the 2025 #NHLDraft Lottery results! 🤩 The 2025 Upper Deck #NHLDraft will be held June 27-28. pic.twitter.com/6JJLYngoww — NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025

In all likelihood, owning the seventh selection takes the Bruins out of range to land some of the draft’s top prospects. Nevertheless, they expect to come away with a player who can impact their club sooner rather than later, and that they can build around for years to come.

“I think the stakes are a little higher, and they should be,” said Sweeney. “You’re trying to evaluate players that are impacting your hockey club. You do find players that trickle down and impact later on as well, but I think you have to expect to hit your pick when you pick where we are.”

Boston isn’t used to owning a pick this high in the draft.

Over the last number of years, the Bruins have barely picked in the first round at all, as they made a habit of trading away draft capital to fund playoff runs.

That practice finally caught up this season, though. With a roster that was deprived of depth and a barren prospect pool, the Bruins missed the postseason for the first time in nine years following a miserable 33-39-10 campaign.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft will emanate from Los Angeles beginning on June 27.