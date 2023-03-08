Bruins Daily: Kekalainen-Sweeney; NHL Back To Atlanta?

What’s up with this reported feud between Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen?

Could the NHL actually try a team in Atlanta again?

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

No offense to Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen but why all the hard feelings for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney? It’s not a trade until it gets the official NHL stamp, and that’s why defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov is not a Bruins defenseman now and Dmitry Orlov is.

National Hockey Now

LAK: Speaking of Gavrikov, he’s fitting in just fine with the Los Angeles Kings so far.

WSH: How close were the Washington Capitals to signing Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Garnet Hathaway before trading them to the Bruins

MTL: Northeastern and former St. Sebastian’s defenseman Jaden Struble could be ready to make the leap to the Montreal Canadiens soon.

NYI: How important has the addition of Bo Horvat been to the New York Islanders?

PIT: Who else but Sidney Crosby capped a comeback for the ages for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

PHI: I wouldn’t expect any less cowardice from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo. How do teams keep employing this disgrace?

Tony DeAngelo gets a 5-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct. 😵 pic.twitter.com/ujiw62PYNo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2023

DET: Lately, the Detroit Red Wings probably couldn’t score on a soccer net.

COL: Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen knows he needs to be more composed after taking some costly penalties recently.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights just couldn’t find the offense in a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

NHL