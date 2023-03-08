Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Kekalainen-Sweeney; NHL Back To Atlanta?
What’s up with this reported feud between Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen?
Could the NHL actually try a team in Atlanta again?
That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
No offense to Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen but why all the hard feelings for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney? It’s not a trade until it gets the official NHL stamp, and that’s why defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov is not a Bruins defenseman now and Dmitry Orlov is.
National Hockey Now
LAK: Speaking of Gavrikov, he’s fitting in just fine with the Los Angeles Kings so far.
WSH: How close were the Washington Capitals to signing Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Garnet Hathaway before trading them to the Bruins
MTL: Northeastern and former St. Sebastian’s defenseman Jaden Struble could be ready to make the leap to the Montreal Canadiens soon.
NYI: How important has the addition of Bo Horvat been to the New York Islanders?
PIT: Who else but Sidney Crosby capped a comeback for the ages for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
PHI: I wouldn’t expect any less cowardice from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo. How do teams keep employing this disgrace?
Tony DeAngelo gets a 5-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct. 😵 pic.twitter.com/ujiw62PYNo
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2023
DET: Lately, the Detroit Red Wings probably couldn’t score on a soccer net.
COL: Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen knows he needs to be more composed after taking some costly penalties recently.
VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights just couldn’t find the offense in a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
NHL
Auston Matthews scored a powerplay goal with 2:53 remaining in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a gutsy 4-3 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils.
Could the NHL actually be thinking three times the charm with NHL hockey in Atlanta? Will Houston become an NHL city in the near future? Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman discuss the latest NHL expansion rumors.