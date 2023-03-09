Bruins Daily: East Wild Card Race; NHL News And Rumors

Who could the Boston Bruins play in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Boston Bruins prospect and Billerica, MA native Marc McLaughlin left the ice leaking blood from his forehead after a fight against Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson on Sunday.

As the Boston Bruins prepare to apply load management for the rest of the season, the Eastern Conference wild card race is heating up. Could the Bruins wind up playing a rejuvenated Sidney Crosby in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

PIT: Speaking of the Pittsburgh Penguins, their NHL trade deadline acquisitions are fitting in well.

MTL: Will the Montreal Canadiens have better luck moving defenseman Joel Edmundson on the NHL trade market in the offseason?

NYI: New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert has finally seemed to gel with his players, and just at the right time.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo got off easy and received a two-game suspension for his gutless spearing of Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry.

WSH: Washington Capitals and former UMass-Amherst winger Conor Sheary is happy to still be playing for the Caps.

FLA: The Florida Panthers have pinned their hopes of making the Stanley Cup playoffs on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

COL: Unfortunately for the Colorado Avalanche, it’s sounding more and more like captain Gabriel Landeskog may not return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights are monitoring a lower-body injury that has been plaguing goalie Aidin Hill.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi is adjusting to life on his off side.

SJS: Did new New Jersey Devils and former San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier almost end up with the Edmonton Oilers?

