Bruins Daily: Resting Bruins; Orlov A Star; NHL News

Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney just made the best team in the NHL even better at the NHL Trade Deadline. Now one NHL insider thinks they’re in a stratosphere of their own.

The load management has begun for the Boston Bruins as they try to stay healthy and ready for the real season next month. That meant days off for captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday.

Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov made an instant impact on the Bruins on and off the ice in his first week with the team, and on Monday, the NHL awarded him for that.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So how have the New York Islanders stayed in the Wild Card race without star center Mathew Barzal?

PIT: Did Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall try to acquire defenseman Radko Gudas on the NHL trade market?

WSH: So how close were the Washington Capitals to acquiring defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes before he was ultimately dealt to the Ottawa Senators?

FLA: Veteran Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal still believes that his team can make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DET: How will the Detroit Red Wings use the plethora of NHL draft picks they acquired ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche sent former Boston Bruins farmhand goalie Keith Kinkaid back down to the Colorado Eagles (AHL), and recalled goalie Jonas Johansson.

VGK: What will a fully healthy Vegas Golden Knights lineup look like?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings are on a four-game win streak after beating the Capitals on Monday night.

SJS: James Reimer committed grand larceny in Winnipeg and the San Jose Sharks beat the Jets 3-2.

MTL: How have the Montreal Canadiens stayed within the rules of the salary cap despite all their injuries?

NHL