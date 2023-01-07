Game 39: Boston Bruins @ San Jose Sharks Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, 64 pts) @ San Jose Sharks (12-20-8, 32 pts)

TIME: 10:30 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, NBCSCA

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-250), Sharks (+200)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-105), Penguins +1.5 (-117)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-104), UNDER 6.5 (-117)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will be without winger Jake DeBrusk for at least the next month, but their depth is already shining once again. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic each scored two goals and Brad Marchand lit the lamp as well in a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

-All Star goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. After going 21-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage, Ullmark was named to his first NHL All-Star game this past Thursday.

-This is the second game of a three-game road trip that concludes tomorrow night in Anaheim against the Ducks. The Bruins are now 11-4-1 away from the friendly confines of TD Garden where they are now 18-0-3.

San Jose Sharks Notes

-The San Jose Sharks are just finding ways to lose this season. The Sharks blew another two-goal lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks on Friday night in Anaheim.

-Erik Karlsson is having a renaissance season with 13 goals and 41 assists. He leads the Sharks in assists and points.

-Timo Meir leads the Sharks in goals with 23 lamplighters.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

San Jose Sharks Lineup:

Forwards

Timo Meier-Tomas Hertl-Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto-Logan Couture-Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino-Nico Sturm-Evgeny Svechnikov

Jonah Gadjovich-Steven Lorentz-Oskar Lindblom

Defense

Jaycob Megna-Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic-Matt Benning

Scott Harrington-Mario Ferraro

Goalies

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen