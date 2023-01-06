Talking Points: Bruins Roll On, Beat Kings 5-2

Here are the Talking Points from another Boston Bruins win as the Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 to open a three-game west coast road trip.

GOLD STAR: Trent Frederic is becoming a cult hero. The rugged winger has shown that sandpaper style that Boston Bruins fans love but now he’s showing a Cam Neely flair to fight and light the lamp. Frederic dropped the gloves with Brendan Lemieux, the son of Neely nemesis Claude Lemieux 12:31 into the second period.

Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux with a helluva fight: pic.twitter.com/Gd9myKNoJU — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 6, 2023

Then, as if that wasn’t enough to pull the old school Neely vibes, Frederic scored two goals in 34 seconds midway through the third to pace the Bruins to the win.

Two goals for Trent Frederic in 34 seconds. 4-2 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/rN0q8noCDw — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 6, 2023

BLACK EYE: Early in the second period, Brad Marchand was harassed but clearly his past reputation was dictating how the refs called the game at that point. He would get revenge scoring on the powerplay 8:47 into the second period.

TURNING POINT: Trent Frederic‘s two third period goals cemented the win for the Boston Bruins.

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand was on a mission Thursday.

He took an early controversial penalty and then answered the bell withe a powerplay goal 8:47 into the second period.

Brad Marchand was NOT happy the refs missed him getting tripped. He got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this: pic.twitter.com/VFo9sLAyLr — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 6, 2023

Just an absurd shot from Brad Marchand: pic.twitter.com/h174MPfCNR — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 6, 2023

BY THE NUMBERS: +61 overall – That is the insane goal differential number at this point of the season so far for the Boston Bruins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Brad Marchand has turned the tide in light of the referee’s blatant incompetence” – that was Jack Edwards of NESN when Marchand scored after he was on the wrong end of the call earlier in the game.