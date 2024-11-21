Update: Mark Kastelic’s Fierce Fights Fuel Bruins To Needed Win

BOSTON — Let this be a warning to all players across the National Hockey League. DO NOT TRY TO FIGHT MARK KASTELIC.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo learned that the hard way on Thursday night at TD Garden when he squared off with the Boston Bruins forward.

As the two teams battled for possession of the puck in Boston’s attacking end during the second period, Kastelic took exception to a hit by Bortuzzo and promptly returned the favor.

With a series of heavy punches backed by the force of his own pent-up anger, Kastelic dropped the Utah defenseman to the ice in a heavyweight tilt in which he was the clear and decisive winner.

“Sometimes it’s more technical, and sometimes, it’s just a little bit more rage,” Kastelic said. “That time, I was a little bit angry.”

It was the second of two times that Kastelic and Bortuzzo squared off in the game. The two met at center ice in the first period for a fight that wasn’t so much about Kastelic exercising his own emotions but rather sparking some within the Bruins.

“I definitely feel like the guys in this room respect that a lot, which I appreciate,” said Kastelic. “I’m just trying to make an impact the best I can in any way, shape, or form.”

The Bruins certainly needed the added boost on Thursday.

After firing former head coach Jim Montgomery earlier in the week, the outlook for Boston was bleak amidst a three-game losing streak entering play against Utah.

Although Kastelic’s bouts weren’t the difference on the scoreboard for the Bruins in their eventual 1-0 win, they wouldn’t have gotten there without them.

“He brought a spark to our group tonight,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “He showed that he was ready to play tonight. There were a number of guys, but he jumps out at me.”

Having come over in a trade with the Ottawa Senators over the summer, Kastelic has quickly become a favorite among the Bruins fanbase and within their locker room during his short time with the team. With seven points and three goals in 20 games, he skates every shift as if his life depended on it.

“That emotion, energy, and physicality that he can bring, it can change the tide of the game,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “It got us feeling emotionally engaged, and you need that throughout the course of the year. Guys like him, you can never really truly understand how valuable they are.”

It wasn’t difficult for Kastelic to bring his usual energy on Thursday. Going forward, the rest of the Bruins will need to make sure they meet him on his level going forward if they want to make up any ground.

“Everybody was excited and trying to have a clean slate approach to it,” said Kastelic. “A little bit of energy has been lacking in the past, so I think we’re trying to make a conscious effort to bring the extra energy and positivity and motivation each and every game and play with a lot of passion and be proud to wear the ‘B.’”