BRIGHTON – When Nikita Zadorov signed with Boston as a free agent over the summer, a lot of Bruins breathed a sigh of relief.

None were more audible than team captain Brad Marchand.

For years, the all-star winger did his best to avoid getting caught in the 6-foot-6, 248-pound defenseman’s crosshairs. It was an intimidating image that has stuck with him to this day.

Now teammates, the Bruins captain is glad to have finally shaken that omnipresent shadow and have him on his side.

“I hate him,” said Marchand, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “He’s amazing, an absolute animal. He’s big, mean and doesn’t care. He’s a predator out there. I played against him before and hated it. Love having him in our group.”

The Bruins captain got to know the stalwart defenseman a little better over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, the pair even worked together on two-on-one skating drills. The towering defender kept things fast and loose, while keeping his teammates on their toes.

“He was a one man show out there,” said Marchand. “He was making it look really easy out there today. I was just riding his coattails.”

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (16th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Zadorov’s physical style should make him an instant fan favorite with Bruins fans everywhere.

“There’s always a time and a place for specific things,” said Zadorov, 29. “My physical game is not going away. That’s why I’m in the league. My goal is defense first. Then if you can create, if you have enough gas, to jump in offensively. That’s why it’s so important to clear those plays in the D zone, so you can play some offense.”

The defenseman was quick to point out how he posted career-best goal totals in 2022-23, while playing with the Calgary Flames.

“I scored 14 goals two years ago, all 5-on-5,” said Zadorov. “So, if I get a chance I’m going to shoot the puck. Or if I have a chance to make that assist, I’ll make it. I’m not a super skilled high IQ defenseman, but I know my strengths and I can also chip in offensively.”

Zadorov will pair with Charlie McAvoy in Thursday’s exhibition game in Philadelphia.

“I want to see them make plays and get a little rust off, hopefully,” said Montgomery. “I just want to see what they’re going to look like in every situation, all three zones together as a pairing.”

Zadorov should be the perfect foil for a puck moving defenseman like McAvoy to work with.

“There’s not many guys that have the ability to skate, move the puck, and shoot it the way he does and be physical,” said Marchand. “He brings every element to the game. I think people look more at the way he can run around and control the game physically. Playing with Mac, they’re going to have a lot of opportunities to thrive.”

