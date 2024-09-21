Bruins Black & Gold Scrimmage Takeaways

PROVIDENCE– The Boston Bruins made the quick trip down I-95 on Saturday for their annual Black & Gold scrimmage game, hosting it at Amica Mutual Pavillion for the first time since 2001.

Team Black won the exhibition contest by a final of 6-2 with goals from David Pastrnak, Riley Tufte, Vinnie Lettieri, Matthew Poitras, Pavel Zacha and Frederic Brunet. Team Gold received contributions from Tyler Johnson and Mark Kastelic.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways fron the day that was from the AMP.

Poitras Keeps Pushing For Roster Spot:

One of the biggest storylines heading into training camp for the Bruins was where Matthew Poitras fit into the lineup, if anywhere at all.

Thus far, through one scrimmage and two practices, the second-year pro is making it difficult for the Bruins staff to keep him off the opening night roster.

“Poitras had a good game,” said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “He was around the puck. He had the puck a lot, and that’s his game, so it was good. We’ll see him on wing, and we’ll see wherever he looks best.”

Poitras has spent the last few days playing between David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, while presumed top center Elias Lindholm has been out due to maintenance.

If Poitras does manage to make the roster, it’s less likely that he will be in that spot as it is for him to wind up centering the third line or even play somewhere on the wing. Regardless, the work he has put together thus far, both with and without the puck on his stick thus far, is emblematic of the growth he’s made over the summer after recovering from shoulder surgery.

“It’s early in camp, and that was the first game I’ve played in a while, so I’m just getting comfortable playing,” Poitras said. “There was a little bit of rust, and there were some plays I’d like to have back, but I felt pretty good. My legs felt good. I’ve never really sat out for this kind of length of an injury, so it’s all new to me. I think just getting reps in and getting more and more comfortable, getting hit a little bit, gets you into that game atmosphere.”

Tufte Turning The Corner:

While Poitras has been a standout throughout the early part of camp, Riley Tufte hasn’t been able to say the same.

Not for any fault of this own, but the six-foot-six forward was one of many vertically inclined acquisitions by the Bruins this offseason and is mixed in with a crowded group of players that are battling for a job at the bottom of the lineup.

Tufte still has a ways to go before earning a job with the Bruins this season, but scoring on the power play during Friday’s scrimmage will certainly help his chances.

“Obviously, coming to camp here, everybody’s big, and it kind of looks like [the Bruins] want to go big this year,” said Tufte. “Hopefully, that can help me out this year. I think it’s just all the little things. Staying over pucks, being good in the D-zone, and taking my offensive ability and really being heavy on the puck down low is the main thing.”

Tufte, a former first-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2016, but since played in only 18 NHL games. Montgomery once coached Tufte while in Dallas and now sees an improved version in Boston.

“He’s really matured as a player,” Montgomery said. “[He knows] what he is in his big frame and how to use it. He’s made some real good steps. He’s developed into a good pro.”

Lineups:

Team Black:

Zacha-Poitras-Pastrnak

Koepke-Frederic-Harrison

Tufte-Merkulov-Lettieri

Viel-Nelson-Brown

Zadorov-McAvoy

Wotherspoon-Mitchell

Johansson-Sweezey

Brunet-Bavaro

Korpisalo

DiPietro

Maier

Team Gold:

Johnson-Coyle-Lysell

Jones-Geekie-Brazeau

Beecher-Kastelic-Duran

Abate/Kuntar-Farinacci-McGlaughlin

H.Lindolm – Carlo

Lohrei-Peeke

Callahan-Oesterle

Millman-Mast

Bussi

Kaskisuo

Bischel

Injury Report:

Morgan Geekie left the scrimmage during the third period after taking an awkward fall. Montgomery did not have an update on his status after the game. Elias Lindholm missed his second straight day of activity while still out with maintenance.

Up Next:

The Bruins will play their first game of the preseason on Sunday at 5 p.m. against the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

