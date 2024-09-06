New Bruins Arrivals Lindolm, Kastelic Know What’s Expected Of Them

BRIGHTON– When the 2023-24 season came to an end on the ice at TD Garden last May, the Boston Bruins entered the offseason with plenty of questions.

With one move after another, the organization was deliberate with its answers, bringing in pieces to fit a specific style of hockey it envisions for the team both this year and into the future.

As the Bruins are about to return for the start of training camp, they’ll soon find out how many of those questions they answered correctly.

“I think there are a lot of good players here, and this is a really good team,” said newcomer Elias Lindholm following the second day of Bruins captains’ practices on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena. “Hopefully, I can come in and add something to this group. I think we have a good chance to do something special. You obviously want to win, and I feel like, right here, we have a good chance.”

Lindholm arrives in Boston as one of the team’s marquee free-agent signings this offseason.

By his own admission, the 29-year-old underperformed last season while splitting time between Calgary and Vancouver, scoring only 15 goals with 44 points. That simply won’t do this season after signing the largest free-agent contract in Bruins history, worth a total of $54.25 million over seven years.

Lindholm will likely play in all situations for the Bruins, filling the shoes of Patrice Bergeron as the team’s top center.

“I’ve always looked at myself as a two-way forward,” Lindholm said. “I think I can produce points. Last season didn’t go as well as I would’ve liked it to, but I think in the playoffs, I kind of found my game again, and that’s how I want to play.”

While Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov headline the new arrivals for the Bruins, they are far from the only ones, as Boston added 10 players via either trade or free agency this summer.

Mark Kastelic was among one of the firsts, coming over in the trade that sent Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators along with goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Now with the Bruins, the forward knows exactly why he was brought to Boston.

“At the start, they were just excited to have me, and that’s a good feeling to have as a player, to feel wanted,” said Kastelic. “That was the first message. Then, it was about how they think my game can translate really well to this group and not to change too much but continue to grow as a player. I think that’ll help this team down the road.”

Kastelic’s primary role will be as a forechecker and penalty killer on the fourth line. With a six-foot-four, 209-pound frame, he fits exactly what the Bruins were looking for this summer as they placed an emphasis on size. Entering this season, Boston is now the NHL’s heaviest team, with an average weight of 207 pounds, according to Elite Prospects.

“It’s different not being the biggest guy around,” Kastelic said. “I feel pretty average here, but that’s the type of style of hockey that everyone wants to play this year; to be big and heavy.”

The #NHLBruins are the heaviest team in the NHL with an average weight of 207 lbs👀 Here is the ranking of all 32 teams by average weight (H/T @eliteprospects) https://t.co/k0UykpEsFf pic.twitter.com/ogHLUGxmFf — Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) September 5, 2024

Aside from stature, Kastelic’s ability to play both down the middle and on the wing gives him added value and may help him stay in the lineup over the course of the year.

In the meantime, Kastelic and the rest of the new additions are simply happy to be a part of the team.

“It’s been awesome so far,” Kastelic said. “I’ve been here for a couple of days now and skated a few times with the boys. It’s just exciting to be in this building and be in the city and kind of figure my way out around town. I’m really just excited to be a Bruin.”