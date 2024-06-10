Bruins Morning Brief: Stanley Cup Final Latest; TD Garden Becomes An International Stage

Like the rest of New England, the Boston Bruins were likely thrilled watching the Boston Celtics take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. However, that elation will likely turn to disgust as the team that knocked them out of the playoffs two years in a row has a chance to do the same tonight in the Stanley Cup Final.

Nevertheless, the Bruins can find some sort of solace, knowing their home ice is about to shine on an international stage.

Here’s the latest on the Bruins and the rest of the NHL on this Monday edition of the Bruins Morning Brief.

Boston Bruins:

The hub on Causeway is about to be the hub of the hockey world. TD Garden has been selected as a host site for the brand new 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

Panthers Looking To Take Commanding Lead In Stanley Cup Final:

The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend. Aleksander Barkov shut down the dynamic Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, helping Sergei Bobrovsky pitch a 32-save shutout. Those two, along with Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, have all been the driving in Florida this year. However, Evan Rodrigues has remained an unsung hero for the Panthers.

With the Panthers in their second straight Stanley Cup Final, their popularity is only growing. Soon, they may find themselves playing in an outdoor game, either in the NHL Stadium Series or even the Winter Classic, with LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, being considered as a possible location.

Former Bruins On Trade Block In Pittsburgh:

As the Pittsburgh Penguins’ core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang continue to get older, team president and general manager Kyle Dubas wants to infuse the organization with as much youth as possible. Meaning that for the first time in a long time, the Penguins are sellers on the NHL trade market. How much can they get back for former Bruins Noel Accari and Reilly Smith?

More From National Hockey Now:

Buffalo: It’s a sad existence for the Buffalo Sabres. Not only has the organization missed the playoffs for the last 13 seasons, but they now have to sit and watch as six of their former players take part in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

New York Islanders: With the worst shorthanded unit in the NHL last season, the New York Islanders are looking for players who excel at killing penalties this summer, all while trying not to break the bank.

San Jose: A former Boston Bruins forward remains a leading candidate to be named the new head coach of the San Jose Sharks. Plus, the latest buzz from the NHL Scouting Combine.