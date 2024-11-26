Bruins v. Canucks Preview: Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (10-9-3) begin a stretch of three games in four days tonight when they host the Vancouver Canucks (10-6-3) tonight at TD Garden. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Jake DeBrusk Returns:

Jake DeBrusk returns to Boston tonight for the first time since leaving in free agency.

During his seven years in a Bruins uniform, DeBrusk experienced just about everything I player could at TD Garden, except for getting dressed in the visiting locker room, that is.

“I was there since I was 18,” DeBrusk said. “I went through a lot with some of the guys on the team that are still there. It kind of brings back everything. It’s closing the chapter on part of your life. At the same point, you know, it’s also excitement. It’s been an exciting second chapter for me in terms of my career here in Vancouver. I feel like I made the right decision for myself and my future.”

Getting Defensive:

The Bruins look transformed so far under interim coach Joe Sacco.

They’re playing a more composed brand of hockey, one they were meant to be playing all along.

The most noticeable difference, though, is the defense, as the Bruins have surrendered just two goals in their first two games with Sacco at the helm.

Projected Lineup:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Marchand – E. Lindholm – Brazeau

Frederic – Coyle – McLaughlin

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Lohrei – McAvoy

Wotherspoon – Carlo

Zadorov- Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins won a close game over the Detroit Red Wings, 2-1, on Saturday, with Brad Marchand scoring the winning goal at 11:30 of the third period.

Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves on 20 shots, while Justin Brazeau’s fifth goal of the season gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead to open the game, as well as a power-play goal in three straight games.

But above all else, the penalty kill was the true hero for the Bruins at Little Caesars Arena, shutting down one of the league’s top man advantage units, with Nikita Zadorov leading the way.

The Opponent:

As tough of a place as TD Garden is to win in as the visitor, the Vancouver Canucks are up to the task.

The Canucks are the NHL’s best road team, with their 7-1-0 mark away from home doing the heavy lifting in their 10-6-3 overall record that has them sitting a point outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Vancouver is coming off a 4-3 win in Ottawa on Saturday, where DeBrusk had two goals against his former Bruins teammate Linus Ullmark.

Against the Bruins tonight, Vancouver is getting reinforcement, with Brock Boeser returning to the lineup after missing the last seven games with a concussion, but is still without J.T. Miller, who took an indefinite personal leave of absence from the team last week.

Quinn Hughes is the top scorer for the Canucks with 19 points and five goals, while Boeser, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, and Elias Pettersson share the team lead in goals with six each.

Kevin Lankinen is projected to make the start in net tonight for Vancouver. In 14 games, he posts a 9-3-2 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Canucks from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.