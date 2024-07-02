Boston Bruins Schedule Released: Key Dates For Upcoming 2024-25 Season

The Boston Bruins schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season has officially been released.

Hey @patriots, the boys took acting classes at Foxboro High. pic.twitter.com/C7P9gdAscX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 2, 2024

The Bruins will open their season on Oct. 8 on the road, watching the Florida Panthers raise their banner as defending Stanley Cup champions at Amerant Bank Arena. From there, the Bruins will return to Boston for a three-game homestand, opening at TD Garden on Oct. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens, followed by dates with the Los Angeles Kings and Panthers on Oct. 12 and 14.

As the calendar turns to November, the Bruins will welcome back many of their former players. On Nov. 9, Linus Ullmark will return to Boston as the Ottawa Senators visit TD Garden for what should be a highly anticipated matchup. A few weeks later, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort return with the Vancouver Canucks just two days before Thanksgiving.

That game is part of a back-to-back set as the Bruins will travel to face the New York Islanders the following day before coming back home for a Black Friday affair against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

December kickoffs with the Bruins’ centennial at home against Montreal but also features the season’s longest road trip. Boston will spend 10 days traveling through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, with stops in Winnipeg, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. The final game before the Christmas break is at home on Dec. 23 against the Washington Capitals, who the Bruins will play again just over a week later to ring in the new year.

2025 begins on Broadway when the Bruins play the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 before heading to Toronto on Jan. 4.

February will be a busy month of hockey at TD Garden, not only because just one of the Bruins’ seven games that month are on the road but also due to the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be played in Boston from Feb. 17-20. But just after the Bruins spend nearly an entire month at home, they’ll be living out of their suitcases for most of March, with 10 games away from TD Garden.

As the season winds down, the Bruins will play eight games in April, with the season concluding at home against the New Jersey Devils on April 15.

Key Dates:

Oct. 8: Opening Night: Oct at Florida Panthers

Oct. 10: Homer Opener v. Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 9: Ullmark’s first game back in Boston v. Ottawa Senators

Nov. 26: DeBrusk Comes Back To Town v. Vancouver Canucks

Nov. 29: Black Friday v. Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec. 1: Centennial Game v. Montreal Canadiens

Dec. 23: Final Game Before Christmas: v. Washington Capitals

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Washington Capitals

Jan. 2: First Game of 2025 at New York Rangers

April 15: Final Game of Season v. New Jersey Devils