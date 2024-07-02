Jeremy Swayman Spotted At Bruins Development Camp

BRIGHTON– Taking place in the middle of July, development camp typically doesn’t draw much of a crowd for the Boston Bruins. But on Tuesday, one on-looker drew all the attention away from those skating on the ice.

Standing on the bench at Warrior Ice Arena, Jeremy Swayman watched on as the Bruins prospects ran through various drills. The star goalie remains unsigned following the first day of NHL free agency on Monday. While his appearance on Tuesday is by no means an indication a deal is on the horizon, it does suggest that negotiations between Swayman and the Bruins continue to be ongoing.

Jeremy Swayman checking out the new blood at development camp. Maybe some good news about a new deal is imminent? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9wDtnWhwoU — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) July 2, 2024

After spending the first day of NHL free agency on Monday, signing the likes of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, the Bruins reiterated that reaching a long-term agreement with Swayman is a top priority.

“We’re going to continue to find a negotiated landing spot,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Monday. “The timing is what it is. However long it takes, it’s not impacted by what we did today. We’re in a great spot to find the best-negotiated deal we can find for both sides.”

Having taken care of business elsewhere, there’s not much left for the Bruins to do but sign Swayman, as they have just $8.64 million in remaining cap space, according to Puckpedia.

A restricted free agent, Swayman was given a one-year qualifying offer by the Bruins before the start of free agency merely as a formality. According to AFP Analytics, Swayman is projected to sign a contract in the range of five years and worth a total of $6.43 million annually.

Swayman, 26, appeared in 44 games for the Bruins last season, compiling a record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He started all but one game for Boston in the postseason. Although the Bruins’ playoff run ended prematurely, Swayman still led netminders in the postseason with 13.3 saves above expected, according to MoneyPuck.com.

The goalie’s numbers are only expected to increase this upcoming season, though, as he will be the Bruins’ bonafide top goalie after the team traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on June 24.

This story will be updated.