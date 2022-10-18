Bruins Daily: Bruins-Panthers; Bjork Waived; Hockey Canada

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak were one of a plethora of Boston Bruins who shined in a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers that put the Bruins in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Buffalo Sabres waived former Bruins winger Anders Bjork and Hockey Canada seems to have an endless supply of skeletons in their closet.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk, Patrice Bergeron, Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak all scored for the Boston Bruins Monday night in a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

David Pastrnak had another highlight reel goal on Monday night as his free agent value seemingly goes up every game.

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk made a surprise return to the lineup on Monday and the birthday boy did not disappoint with two goals and an assist.

New Boston Bruins defenseman Dan Renouf already had a big fan in Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery before he even played his first game as a Bruin Monday night.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Once again, the New York Islanders are finding success from their defense and not their offense.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins blew a two-goal lead at the Bell Centre in Montreal and lost 3-2 to the Canadiens.

PHI: With a tough three-game roadie ahead of them, the Philadelphia Flyers made three roster moves, including placing defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve.

FLA: Here’s the Florida Panthers perspective of the Bruins’ 5-3 win Monday.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings will be without forward Tyler Bertuzzi for 4-6 weeks thanks to an upper-body injury. Funny how karma keeps finding the anti-vaxxer who put himself before his teammates eh?

DAL: Former Bruins center Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars continued their hot start under new head coach Pete DeBoer.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche lit the Minnesota Wild up for a six-spot in a 6-3 win Monday night.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights actually been justified in trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury?

SJS: What’s with the pity party going on in the San Jose Sharks dressing room?

