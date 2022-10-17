Bruins Daily: Carlo Out; Marchand Practices; Kane Trade Timeline

Should the Boston Bruins be in on the Patrick Kane NHL trade sweepstakes when he becomes available?

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

It was most definitely a Sunday Funday for both fan bases as the day after the Boston Bruins won their season opener 6-3 over the Arizona Coyotes at a sold out TD Garden, Bruins winger Brad Marchand made a surprise appearance at Bruins practice and participated in rush drills and 2-on-2’s and then the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

With Boston Brandon Carlo not available to play Monday, the Boston Bruins called up defenseman Dan Renouf for tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Was former Boston University forward A.J. Greer born to be a Bruin? The Joliette, Quebec native sure plays like it and his kissing of the spoked B crest on his Bruins jersey showed his passion for the Original 6 franchise.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Speaking of the Hockey East, former Boston College star forward and New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored in his season debut Saturday after missing the season opener on Thursday.

PGH: Despite being his team’s top center, Sidney Crosby isn’t taking as many faceoffs thus far this season as head coach Mike Sullivan tries to throw off opponents.

PHI: Felix Sandstrom will back up Carter Hart when the Philadelphia Flyers kick off a three-game roadie on Tuesday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

WSH: The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year, league minimum ($750,000), contract.

FLA: The Bruins will be introduced to a new-look Florida Panthers powerplay tonight that so far, has looked pretty damn good.

DET: Detroit Red Wings blue line prospect Simon Edvinsson is embracing his role in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

DAL: Former Boston Bruins and current Dallas Stars veteran center Tyler Seguin has become a mentor for Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston.

VGK: Goalie Aidin Hill looked impressive with a 31-save performance in his Vegas Golden Knights debut.

SJS: A 0-4-0 start to the season isn’t the biggest problem for the San Jose Sharks right now.

Canada Hockey Now