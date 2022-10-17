Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Pastrnak Dazzles With Highlight Reel Boston Bruins Goal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Another game and another highlight reel play for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak in his daily Black and Gold adventures.

The B’s game-breaker had a dominant night on home ice for the undefeated Black and Gold with eight shots on net and 11 shot attempts overall in his 18:59 of ice time, but it was a third period give-and-go play with Patrice Bergeron passing to Pastrnak in stride moving into the offensive zone that caught everybody’s attention.

Pastrnak dangled right through Marc Staal’s legs and then rifled a shot five-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky to make it a 3-1 score in the third period on Monday night, en route to Boston’s eventual 5-3 win over the Panthers at TD Garden. As one might expect, it elicited quite a bit of reaction on social media from plaudits for the pretty goal to pleas for the Boston Bruins to pay the man his money and secure him in Boston for the long term.

Pastrnak now has two goals and five points and a team-leading 19 shots on net in three games and looks primed and ready for a monster Boston Bruins season that many, this humble hockey writer included, were predicting once No. 88 arrived for NHL training camp.

Joe Haggerty has covered the Boston Bruins and the NHL for 18 years with NBC Sports Boston, WEEI.com, the Boston Metro and the Woburn Daily Times, and currently serves as lead Bruins reporter and columnist for Boston Hockey Now. Haggs always strives to capture the spirt of the thing any way that he can.

