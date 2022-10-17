Pastrnak Dazzles With Highlight Reel Boston Bruins Goal

Another game and another highlight reel play for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak in his daily Black and Gold adventures.

The B’s game-breaker had a dominant night on home ice for the undefeated Black and Gold with eight shots on net and 11 shot attempts overall in his 18:59 of ice time, but it was a third period give-and-go play with Patrice Bergeron passing to Pastrnak in stride moving into the offensive zone that caught everybody’s attention.

Pastrnak dangled right through Marc Staal’s legs and then rifled a shot five-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky to make it a 3-1 score in the third period on Monday night, en route to Boston’s eventual 5-3 win over the Panthers at TD Garden. As one might expect, it elicited quite a bit of reaction on social media from plaudits for the pretty goal to pleas for the Boston Bruins to pay the man his money and secure him in Boston for the long term.

David Pastrnak with the puck on his stick, a thing of beauty and a joy forever. My man Keats said that pic.twitter.com/86hp4kUXI2 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 18, 2022

In honor of National Pasta Day, here are our favorite types of pasta: Penne

Rigatoni

Spaghetti

Fusilli

David pic.twitter.com/zbt5T2sHQC — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2022

David Pastrnak is going to get PAID pic.twitter.com/9q2VyqDE5R — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 18, 2022

Pastrnak now has two goals and five points and a team-leading 19 shots on net in three games and looks primed and ready for a monster Boston Bruins season that many, this humble hockey writer included, were predicting once No. 88 arrived for NHL training camp.