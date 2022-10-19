Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Sens Leftovers; Slafkovsky; NHL Salary Cap
In a game that many NHL handicappers had penciled in for a loss for the Boston Bruins, the Bruins did just that, losing 7-5 to the Ottawa Senators.
That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins ran into a well-rested buzzsaw in the Ottawa Senators and while their defense was ‘atrocious’, they did show plenty of resilience on tired legs after playing the night before. That being said, it was still hard to watch for head coach Jim Montgomery.
New Boston Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman finally sorted out his work visa situation and played, but he clearly still needs to work out some rust after a rough game against the Senators.
National Hockey Now
NYI: Former Boston College forward Oliver Wahlstrom continued his hot start for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 Islanders win over the San Jose Sharks Monday night.
PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart continued to look like the pre-COVID Carter Hart in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
FLA: The future looks bright for teams like the Florida Panthers trying to climb out of salary cap woes but that won’t be happening this season.
DET: Former Detroit Red Wings and hall of fame defenseman Nick Lidstrom is doing all he can to help fellow Swedish Hockey Hall of Famer and his boyhood hero Börje Salming battle ALS.
MA, PA, MI, NY, NJGET THE APP
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW
DAL: The Dallas Stars aren’t really complaining after a 3-0 start but they would like to stay out of the sin-bin a bit more.
VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watched his new team get into penalty trouble against the Calgary Flames and lose 3-2 for their first loss of the season.
SJS: With their loss to the New York Islanders on Monday, the San Jose Sharks are off to their worst start in franchise history at 0-5-0.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: It appears that 2022 NHL Draft first pick overall Juraj Slafkovsky will be sent to the Laval Rocket (AHL), by thee Montreal Canadiens shortly.
CGY: The Calgary Flames erased a 2-0 deficit and won 3-2 over the Golden Knights.
NHL
According to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the NHL salary cap could increase by $4 million if the players pay off their escrow.