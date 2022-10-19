Bruins Daily: Bruins-Sens Leftovers; Slafkovsky; NHL Salary Cap

In a game that many NHL handicappers had penciled in for a loss for the Boston Bruins, the Bruins did just that, losing 7-5 to the Ottawa Senators.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news. Also, the latest in NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins ran into a well-rested buzzsaw in the Ottawa Senators and while their defense was ‘atrocious’, they did show plenty of resilience on tired legs after playing the night before. That being said, it was still hard to watch for head coach Jim Montgomery.

New Boston Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman finally sorted out his work visa situation and played, but he clearly still needs to work out some rust after a rough game against the Senators.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston College forward Oliver Wahlstrom continued his hot start for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 Islanders win over the San Jose Sharks Monday night.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart continued to look like the pre-COVID Carter Hart in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

FLA: The future looks bright for teams like the Florida Panthers trying to climb out of salary cap woes but that won’t be happening this season.

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings and hall of fame defenseman Nick Lidstrom is doing all he can to help fellow Swedish Hockey Hall of Famer and his boyhood hero Börje Salming battle ALS.

DAL: The Dallas Stars aren’t really complaining after a 3-0 start but they would like to stay out of the sin-bin a bit more.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watched his new team get into penalty trouble against the Calgary Flames and lose 3-2 for their first loss of the season.

SJS: With their loss to the New York Islanders on Monday, the San Jose Sharks are off to their worst start in franchise history at 0-5-0.

Canada Hockey Now