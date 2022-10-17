Talking Points: Bruins Improve To 3-0 With 5-3 Win Over Panthers

BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk surprised his teammates and his opponent as he unexpectedly played Monday night, scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-3 Boston Bruins win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the season and added an assist; winger David Pastrnak dazzled again for his second of the season winger Trent Frederic lit the lamp for the first time this season. Defenseman Connor Clifton, the lone natural right shot on the Boston Bruins blue line Monday, finished with two helpers. In net, Linus Ullmark was brilliant for the Bruins making 38 saves and improving to 2-0-0.

Former Boston College forward Colin White and defenseman Gustav Forsling each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers and forward Sam Bennett also lit the lamp for the Florida Panthers. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was shaky, allowing four goals on 33 shots.

GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk wasn’t even supposed to play Monday night but there he was skating in from the right wing and sniping one past Bobrovsky to put the Boston Bruins up 1-0 21 seconds into the game. DeBrusk missed the Bruins’ 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes thanks to an upper-body injury suffered early in the third period of the Bruins’ season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals last Wednesday. Not a bad 26th birthday for the Bruins winger!

Jake DeBrusk: healthy, good and A BIRTHDAY SCORING MACHINE pic.twitter.com/bOZi8UMVVO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 17, 2022

Well, whatever DeBrusk and the Bruins training staff did Monday leading into Monday night worked because he was an absolute beast against the Panthers. After the early goal, DeBrusk got the lone assist on Bergeron’s second goal of the season at 12:35 of the second period and then added an empty-net goal with 1:03 left in regulation to stunt the Panthers’ late comeback attempt ad seal the win for the Bruins. Not a bad birthday for DeBrusk who turned 26 on Monday.

BLACK EYE: While the Boston Bruins did resist that late comeback attempt by the Panthers, they still allowed them to have a chance and score two goals after Frederic put them up 4-1 with his first goal of the season at 12:31 of the final frame. Then the Bruins either sat back, were exhausted or both as they allowed the Panthers to pull within one goal with just 1:37 left in regulation. Thankfully DeBrusk got the empty-netter with 1:03 left and that was all she wrote.

Colin White reaches out to the rebound from Gustav Forsling's shot and tucks it in to put the Panthers within 1 in the 3rd period #BOSvsFLA #NHLBruins #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/aMb2mCgBuE — nopClips (@nopClips) October 18, 2022

TURNING POINT: In what until that point was a tightly, fight for every inch type of game, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak waved his magic wand and dazzled once again with another highlight reel goal to make it 3-1 Bruins 7:01 into the third period.

David Pastrnak with the puck on his stick, a thing of beauty and a joy forever. My man Keats said that pic.twitter.com/86hp4kUXI2 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 18, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Since it’s just understood that Bergeron is basically a gold, silver at worst, star every game, the honorable mention goes to Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark here. In his second start of the season, Ullmark was absolutely brilliant with 38 saves for his second win of the season. None were better than in the second period when he stopped Reinhart on a breakaway point-blank with a glove save. That then led to a Bruins breakout the other way and Bergeron’s goal at 12:35.

BY THE NUMBERS: 13 – The number of teams represented on Scouts row at TD Garden Monday night. That’s a bit high this early into the season but with so many teams in cap hell, we’re likely going to see more waiver and trade movement earlier than usual.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The miracle cream worked and thank God! He was really good tonight.” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Debrusk’s surprise return to the lineup Monday.