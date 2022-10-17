With Jim Montgomery Already A Fan Of Him, Dan Renouf Slots In

New Boston Bruins defenseman Dan Renouf is set to make his Bruins debut Monday night against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. While Renouf’s new teammates and Bruins fans may not be familiar with his game and what he can do, new Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery remembers him well and gave a solid scouting report on the 28-year-old, undrafted veteran defenseman after an optional skate Monday morning at Warrior Arena.

“I coached against him for two years in the USHL and he was the best defenseman on the other team,” Montgomery recalled. “That was a real tough playoff series, so I know how smart he is, poised he is, and manages the game well. And I think he’s going to help us tonight against a team that you need to manage your game while against.”

Renouf is unfortunately slotting in due to teammate Brandon Carlo suffering an upper-body injury in a 6-3 win for the Boston Bruins over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. However, as he told reporters Monday morning, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound rearguard prides himself on playing a similar style to Carlo’s stay-at-home, hard-to-play against game.

“I think that’s what kind got me here and I just need to show it at this level on a night-in, night-out basis,” Renouf said. “I think that’s kind of my bread and butter, being a steady guy that stays back. But in the new NHL hockey, even from my rookie year, I’ve incorporated being up the ice and being part of the breakouts and kind of being able to create offensively in the O-zone. It’s something I’ve been working on my whole career, being a 200-foot player.”

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Dan Renouf, who will be paired with Jakub Zboril, is excited for his Bruins debut and to play for another Original 6 team after two cups of tea with the Detroit Red Wings, with one for the Colorado Avalanche in between during his 23 career games in the NHL.

“Signing here, I wanted to play for the Bruins. I’ve never played at the Garden. I’m excited. Hopefully I can help the boys get a win tonight,” Renouf said. “I’ve been here before [at the NHL level]. I’ve played some games up and I kind of know what I’ve got to do. Just enjoying every day and making sure I make the most of this opportunity.”