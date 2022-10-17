Connect with us

With Jim Montgomery Already A Fan Of Him, Dan Renouf Slots In

New Boston Bruins defenseman Dan Renouf is set to make his Bruins debut Monday night against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. While Renouf’s new teammates and Bruins fans may not be familiar with his game and what he can do, new Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery remembers him well and gave a solid scouting report on the 28-year-old, undrafted veteran defenseman after an optional skate Monday morning at Warrior Arena.

“I coached against him for two years in the USHL and he was the best defenseman on the other team,” Montgomery recalled. “That was a real tough playoff series, so I know how smart he is, poised he is, and manages the game well. And I think he’s going to help us tonight against a team that you need to manage your game while against.”

Renouf is unfortunately slotting in due to teammate Brandon Carlo suffering an upper-body injury in a 6-3 win for the Boston Bruins over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. However, as he told reporters Monday morning, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound rearguard prides himself on playing a similar style to Carlo’s stay-at-home, hard-to-play against game.

“I think that’s what kind got me here and I just need to show it at this level on a night-in, night-out basis,” Renouf said. “I think that’s kind of my bread and butter, being a steady guy that stays back. But in the new NHL hockey, even from my rookie year, I’ve incorporated being up the ice and being part of the breakouts and kind of being able to create offensively in the O-zone. It’s something I’ve been working on my whole career, being a 200-foot player.”

 

Dan Renouf, who will be paired with Jakub Zboril, is excited for his Bruins debut and to play for another Original 6 team after two cups of tea with the Detroit Red Wings, with one for the Colorado Avalanche in between during his 23 career games in the NHL.

“Signing here, I wanted to play for the Bruins. I’ve never played at the Garden. I’m excited. Hopefully I can help the boys get a win tonight,” Renouf said. “I’ve been here before [at the NHL level]. I’ve played some games up and I kind of know what I’ve got to do. Just enjoying every day and making sure I make the most of this opportunity.”

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

