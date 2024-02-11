Bruins Daily: Bruins Listless Again; Good On Morgan Rielly!

The Boston Bruins are missing something right now, and it showed in their 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: What the hell is going on with the Boston Bruins? After knocking off the best team in the NHL, the only Bruins player who showed up in their 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday was goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Another baffling thing in the 3-0 loss for the Boston Bruins was the actions of the usually classy Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins go full circle and sign veteran unrestricted free-agent winger Phil Kessel?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: One of the hockey traditions I have been lucky to experience more than once is the back-to-back home matinees that the Montreal Canadiens have on Super Bowl Weekend. Step up and enjoy Joshua Roy!

Detroit Hockey Now: Right now, the comeback kids of the NHL are the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Bruins fans won’t want to hear this, but beware of the Florida Panthers!

Buffalo Hockey Now: Getting to the dirty areas in front of the net is a major problem for the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ottawa Senators forward Ridley Greig made an exclamation point with his empty-net breakaway goal to seal a 5-3 win for the Senators over their rival Toronto Maple Leafs. Maple Leafs’ defenseman took offense to Greig’s showboat move and made him pay for it. If only more players would play for the crest on their chest like that these days!

I’m ok with this. Wish more players had more pride for the crest than themselves. https://t.co/CMo0cl3r1V — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 11, 2024

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Patrick Roy is doing what he can, but can he really fix the 2023-24 New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils going to acquire Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom?

