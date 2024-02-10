Bruins Postgame: Inexcusable Performance in 3-0 Loss To Capitals

The Boston Bruins laid another stinker on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-0 to the Washington Capitals, and have now lost two of their first three games back from the NHL All-Star break.

T.J. Oshie, Dylan Strome, and Alexander Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who out-shot the Bruins 23-8 through the first two periods and 28-18 overall.

Washington Capital goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped all 18 Bruins shots, and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman did all he could to give his team a chance, making 25 saves in the loss.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: Capitals winger T.J. Oshie has had plenty of clutch performances over his career (see 2014 Winter Olympics). While Saturday wasn’t one of the best, he sure stepped it up for a Capitals team that is all but done in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card slot.

With the Capitals on a five-minute powerplay thanks to a Matt Grzelcyk spearing major and game misconduct 19:33 into the first period, Oshie banged one home against a helpless Swayman to make it 1-0 Capitals 1:05 into the middle frame.

TJ Oshie gives the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the second period while on the power play. pic.twitter.com/3axnjIYkFa — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) February 10, 2024

Oshie then assisted on Dylan Strome’s goal that made it 2-0 Capitals 3:24 into the second period.

DOGHOUSE: Not to be dramatic, but with the exception of Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, the entire Bruins roster that took the ice on Saturday should be in the doghouse. To further express that thought, here’s my tweet late in the third period of that debacle from the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins aren't scheduled to practice tomorrow but unless it's one of the CBA scheduled days off, I'm changing that if I'm Jim Montgomery and bag-skating the team during the Super Bowl. https://t.co/KQN23ggktD — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 10, 2024

BANGER: Like Swayman, Boston Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was one of the few Bruins to show some emotion and effort on Saturday. The under-the-radar signing has been a pleasant surprise for the Bruins and had eight hits in a game where most of his teammates lacked emotion.

UNSUNG HERO: He has had a tough season, but with a goal and an assist on Saturday, Alexander Ovechkin now has a four-game goal streak and a five-game point streak with eight points over that span. He sealed the deal for the Caps with an empty-netter with 27 seconds left in the game.

NEXT UP: The Bruins host the Tampa Lightning on Tuesday night in what will be Brad Marchand’s 1,00th game.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

